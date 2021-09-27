An imbroglio, a disaster and a shame! Just some of the words used by former PSC Chairman Ramesh Deosaran, to describe the conundrum facing the Police Service Commission. Deosaran believes much of the blame lies at the feet of the Attorney General, but he says, the Prime Minister must now step in to resolve the mess made by his right-hand man. Rynessa Cutting has more.

