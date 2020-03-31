Criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran says the restrictions in place to deal with the Covid-19 crisis in the country will lead to a spike in criminal activity, more specifically Praedial larceny. Speaking on the Morning Edition show, Deosaran says this will pose serious challenging for Community policing. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Nisha John-Mohammed
