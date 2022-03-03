One of this country's distinguished 400 metre runners was laid to rest today. It was a sad day as his relatives and well-wishers said their final farewells to Deon Lendore at his funeral held at the Santa Rosa RC Church. Despite the grief, those present felt humble sharing on the impacted he made worldwide.
