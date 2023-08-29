She vowed to never leave, but on Sunday, Calypso icon Denyse Plummer passed on, leaving behind a rich legacy and many fond memories. And while she will always be remembered for her warmth and kind-heartedness, it was her resilience which defines her legacy. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Arima man gunned down

Arima man gunned down

Randy Peters, 33, of Peter's Avenue, Demerara Road, was killed last night by gunmen near his…