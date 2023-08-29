She vowed to never leave, but on Sunday, Calypso icon Denyse Plummer passed on, leaving behind a rich legacy and many fond memories. And while she will always be remembered for her warmth and kind-heartedness, it was her resilience which defines her legacy. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Denyse Plummer Leaves Us
Rynessa Cutting
