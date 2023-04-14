Head of the Repatriation Committee for T&T nationals in conflict zones like Syria and Iraq, Nizam Mohammed, is calling on relatives of those impacted to denounce radicalism. He says the government is doing its part, both diplomatically and financially by sparing no cost to bring them to T&T. But that relatives have to help by spreading this message. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Denounce Radicalism

Denounce Radicalism

Head of the Repatriation Committee for T&T nationals in conflict zones like Syria and Ir…