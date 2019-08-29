Dennie, the SSA's blast from the past, says he's going to be more than the Agency's whistleblower. In fact, he may be running for office in a constituency near you. Nneka Parsanlal has this story.

Nat Sec Ministry Exploring Legal Action on Dennie

A threat of legal action against Carlton Dennie and it comes from the Ministry of National Security. While presenting what he called facts on the racial composition of terminations under the PNM and those under the UNC, the National Security Minister accuses the Opposition of cleaning the organisation.

NATUC: The PM is Threatening Democracy

While NATUC's President Watson Duke spent most of the day in police custody at hospital, waiting to find out if he will be charged, NATUC's executive went on the offensive.