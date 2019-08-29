Carlton Dennie is now clarifying who gave him instructions to fire Indo-Trinidadians in the SSA. He says they didn't come to him from the Minister, but it definitely came from someone. Nneka Parsanlal explains.
Nneka Parsanlal
A threat of legal action against Carlton Dennie and it comes from the Ministry of National Security. While presenting what he called facts on the racial composition of terminations under the PNM and those under the UNC, the National Security Minister accuses the Opposition of cleaning the organisation.
Dennie, the SSA's blast from the past, says he's going to be more than the Agency's whistleblower.
Carlton Dennie is now clarifying who gave him instructions to fire Indo-Trinidadians in the SSA.
