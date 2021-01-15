Denise Violated The PNM Constitution

The decision of Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus to contest the THA elections against a PNM's candidate, is one of the most serious violations of the party's constitution. This from Chairman of the Pnm Tobago Council Stanford Callender. Callender said as chairman of the Tobago Council it has become necessary to clarify some deliberate mischief and confusion in the minds of the electorates in the electoral district of Scarborough- Calder Hall, the wider PNM membership, and Tobagonians. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.

