The Innovative Democratic Alliance unveiled their slate of candidates on Monday morning. So far the party is contesting twelve seats in the December 6th Tobago House of Assembly elections, and has until Monday 15th, nomination day, to reconfirm if three more candidates would be added. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Denise Releases Candidates
Elizabeth Williams
