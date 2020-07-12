Della Marie Wallcott Passes Jul 12, 2020 Jul 12, 2020 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former national chess champion Della-Marie Walcott passed away earlier today at the age of 19. Walcott had been in a comatose state since 2016.. after undergoing brain surgery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU West Indies Beat England The West Indies emerged triumphant today over England in the first test in Southampton. Della Marie Wallcott Passes Former national chess champion Della-Marie Walcott passed away earlier today at the age of 19. Muslims Declare Support For UNC A gathering of over 20 muslim organisations today met with opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissesar to declare their support for the UNC.Amongst those present were the three largest Muslim Organisations: ASJA, TIA and TML. Rowley: UNC Has Nothing To Offer But Money For Vote Responsible governance, incisive action, and a clear vision - all things Prime Minister Rowley says the PNM possesses... to take this country safely forward in these difficult times. HRM Blocks Highway Work The highway re-route movement says it will be filing an injunction this week, to stop work taking place in Fyzabad. Central Residents Say No More Blind Party Loyalty Well the Prime Minister's allegation of the UNC buying votes may or may not be founded, but residents of Bank Village Carapichaima tell TV6, the only thing that can ensure their vote is if Ramona Ramdial is put back as their MP TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesWORKERS TOLD NOT VOTE FOR GOVERNMENTTake Their Roof And Run ThemUNC: No Deal With Patriotic EnergiesSOD Turning For Bayshore Housing DevelopmentBribes Offered For ExemptionsTOBAGO IS BARELY OPEN FOR BUSINESSMuslims Declare Support For UNCDella Marie Wallcott PassesYoung On CPLRowley: UNC Has Nothing To Offer But Money For Vote