Former national chess champion Della-Marie Walcott passed away earlier today at the age of 19.

Walcott had been in a comatose state since 2016.. after undergoing brain surgery.

Muslims Declare Support For UNC

A gathering of over 20 muslim organisations today met with opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissesar to declare their support for the UNC.

Amongst those present were the three largest Muslim Organisations: ASJA, TIA and TML.

HRM Blocks Highway Work

The highway re-route movement says it will be filing an injunction this week, to stop work taking place in Fyzabad.

Central Residents Say No More Blind Party Loyalty

Well the Prime Minister's allegation of the UNC buying votes may or may not be founded, but residents of Bank Village Carapichaima tell TV6, the only thing that can ensure their vote is if Ramona Ramdial is put back as their MP