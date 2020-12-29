Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd director Ozzy Warwick says the company expects a decision on the sale of the Petrotrin refinery will be made in the next two days. On the TV6 Morning Edition Warrick says once the sale is finalised they plan to have the refinery up and running in the shortest possible time.

