DEALING WITH THE TRAUMA

Facing the spate of violence amid the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic; it's what Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin calls compounded trauma.
How can we get an ease?
Alicia Boucher has his response from TV6's Morning Edition.
Facing the spate of violence amid the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic; it's what Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin calls compounded trauma.
How can we get an ease?
Alicia Boucher has his response from TV6's Morning Edition.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
United National Congress Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr. Roodal Moonilal is issuing a call to the public to convert community activism to political action.
One opposition MP is urging the government to pump resources into the police service instead of politicising the Evidence Amendment Bill.
Facing the spate of violence amid the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic; it's what Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin calls compounded trauma.
The Agriculture Minister says the strength of pepper spray is three times more than that of the most dangerous pepper produced in this country.
A private autopsy finds 23 year-old court clerk Andrea Bharrat was hit to the head...
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription