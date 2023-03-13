Deaf children say they want a fair shot at the Secondary Entrance Assessment, the SEA. Students of the Cascade School for the Deaf explain to TV6 that sign language is their first and primary language and as such, being made to write a strictly English exam is extremely challenging. They're hoping that their concerns are taken on board by the Ministry of Education, so as to give them a level playing field in the exam carded for March 29th. Rynessa Cutting has more.

