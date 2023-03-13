Deaf children say they want a fair shot at the Secondary Entrance Assessment, the SEA. Students of the Cascade School for the Deaf explain to TV6 that sign language is their first and primary language and as such, being made to write a strictly English exam is extremely challenging. They're hoping that their concerns are taken on board by the Ministry of Education, so as to give them a level playing field in the exam carded for March 29th. Rynessa Cutting has more.
DEAF CHILDREN WANT FAIR SHOT AT S.E.A
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
They're keeping thousands of bottles out of the landfills and ocean, and encouraging their p…
Robots, Artificial Intelligence and other forms of automation are posing a threat to traditi…
The Ministry of Public Utilities and the Water and Sewerage Authority have started a pipelin…
One attorney is signaling concern over the way the RIC consultation on the proposed electric…
Deaf children say they want a fair shot at the Secondary Entrance Assessment, the SEA. Stude…
Clinical Psychologist Kelly Mc Farlane believes that social support is a crucial component i…