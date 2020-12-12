Three separate birthday parties in Tobago have led to 11 positive COVID-19 cases and one death, due to the virus. The Ministry of Health is describing this development as a disturbing trend. It's taking this opportunity to once again urge persons to desist from unnecessary gatherings heading into the Christmas season, as all it takes is one gathering to turn into a super spreader event. Rynessa Cutting reports.

