A senior U.S. State Department official tells TV6 News that in addition to the re-establishment of the presence of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms the ATF in this country, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency or DEA is "very actively engaged" in Trinidad and Tobago's war on illegal drugs.
In addition, the official says when it comes to the issue of energy security for the U.S as part of its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine "Trinidad and Tobago has a lot to offer".
The official, a U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, spoke on those matters with our Political Editor Juhel Browne on Tuesday.