" />

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is severely understaffed, making it an "almost impossible task" for prosecutors to properly challenge the possible hundreds of bail applications by those charged with murder.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FARLEY ON DEATHS

FARLEY ON DEATHS

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, has described last weekend as traumatic.

TTRNA SALARY NEGOTIONS

TTRNA SALARY NEGOTIONS

Head of the Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart says while there is no recognised major…