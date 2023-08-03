Can a person be charged with murder for killing a suspected intruder?
Can a person use their relative’s licensed firearm against a potential threat?
Just two of the questions raised by the public, in the wake of a woman fatally shooting a suspect at her Chaguanas home over the weekend.
On Wednesday, reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh met up with Deputy Police Commissioner Curt Simon at a TTPS "Back to School" event in San Fernando, where he took the time to answer her questions and give advice to members of the public.