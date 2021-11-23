Deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob says the last few years in the police service have been the absolute worst – in his opinion. In a heartfelt discourse on sister station 195.5 fm this morning, DCP Jacob said due to the climate in the Service over the last few years, he did not even apply for the Post of Police Commissioner, however he reserved comment on whether he is now considering putting himself up for the post. Rynessa Cutting reports.

