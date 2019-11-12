The Bail Amendment (No.2) Bill seeks to deny bail for 120 days to anyone found trafficking firearms or in possession of prohibited weapons. The Attorney General believes it is necessary and would act as a deterrent to gun-related offences. The Bill straddles on the constitutional right to bail but the AG says, provisions are made to allow for the separation of powers and also for the accused to challenge the bail denial. Alicia Boucher has the details.
120 Days No Bail for Prohibited Weapons
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Later in the debate the National Security Minister said law enforcement is trying to find out who has been bringing into the country AR15s which he described as weapons of war, and why they are doing so.
Milat Academy jumped to the top of the MIC Premier League when they came from two goals down to beat Tobago Sharks recently.
After swift and harsh reaction to PSA president Watson's Duke's use of the N word at a press conference, he's apologising.
When Cambridge Analytica initially set its eyes on T&T in 2010, the company was known as SCL.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says it is illegal to disrupt a political meeting and anyone or any political party found in breach of the law will face the consequences.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- LGE: Sangre Grande the One to Watch
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 11th November 2019
- Major Used & RORO Car Fraud Uncovered Pt.2
- Major Used & Roro Car Fraud Uncovered Pt. 1
- Contest in Siparia to Watch for LGE
- Duke tells Afro Trinidadians not to vote for PNM
- Morning Edition November 11th 2019
- SDMS Wrangle
- No School No Vote in Edinburgh 500
- Primary School Principal Of The Year