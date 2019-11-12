The Bail Amendment (No.2) Bill seeks to deny bail for 120 days to anyone found trafficking firearms or in possession of prohibited weapons. The Attorney General believes it is necessary and would act as a deterrent to gun-related offences. The Bill straddles on the constitutional right to bail but the AG says, provisions are made to allow for the separation of powers and also for the accused to challenge the bail denial. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Later in the debate the National Security Minister said law enforcement is trying to find out who has been bringing into the country AR15s which he described as weapons of war, and why they are doing so.