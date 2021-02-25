Day Of Policing Feb 25, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Road blocks, searches, and several arrests they were all part of a crackdown on illegal activities in and around the capital city, today. As, City police carried out a 12-hour operation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Parlatuvier Jetty Cracks The Parlatuvier Jetty has literally reached breaking point. As the structure collapsed over the weekend, making the task for fisher folk in the area a risk to their lives. Shiva Gana To Open A Womens Shelter Shiva Gana, a non-governmental organisation, has tasked itself with opening a women's shelter in order to assist some of the most vulnerable among the population. Crime Wrap A Sangre Grande couple -- on gun and drug charges, is denied bail.And, a woman gets two years in prison, after 15-thousand dollars is stolen from a woman's handbag. Your Best Self Part 2 It might by just a piece of fabric or paper but it holds a very important role at the dinner table. Day Of Policing Road blocks, searches, and several arrests they were all part of a crackdown on illegal activities in and around the capital city, today.As, City police carried out a 12-hour operation. Elderly Man Escapes Tobago Fire An elderly man in Tobago escaped with his life after a fire destroyed his home and partially destroyed a house he had under construction, in Patience Hill. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesTaxi Drivers Dress To Be IdentifiedBeyond The Tape: Thursday 25th February 2021Duke Calls For WASA ShutdownMRCRC Vehicles DownCrime WrapOver 1 Million COVID Vaccines For T&TGov’t Speaks Out: Patriotic Didn't Have The $$$Day Of PolicingTobagonians On Six -Six TieCOVID Isolation Tents