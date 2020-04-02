The latest warnings from the government and the Police Commissioner appear to be having an impact. It is day 4 of the "stay at home" order under which only essential services are supposed to be open. Some banks and supermarkets have had problems with compliance. But now, things might be changing. Camerawoman Leona Nicholas-Reyes and Reporter Alicia Boucher were on the East-West corridor for this report.
Day 4: Supermarkets and Banks comply
Alicia Boucher
