The latest warnings from the government and the Police Commissioner appear to be having an impact. It is day 4 of the "stay at home" order under which only essential services are supposed to be open. Some banks and supermarkets have had problems with compliance. But now, things might be changing. Camerawoman Leona Nicholas-Reyes and Reporter Alicia Boucher were on the East-West corridor for this report.

WHO: Countries must include Asymptomatic cases

The World Health Organisation tells countries to include asymptomatic cases in their COVID19 reporting and if you thought a onetime shut down would do the trick in eradicating the novel coronavirus, the organisation's expert on global health says that may not be the case.

Kai Selvon on training adjustments

The adjustments continue for athletes as we go through this pandemic period. And there is a lot of uncertainty as to what the future holds for some of them locally and abroad.

Day 4: Supermarkets and Banks comply

Jehue Gordon on isolation 2

Well Wednesday another Olympic hopeful gave us his reaction to the postponement of the Olympics and readjusting to his training camp.

Bleach Spraying by PDRC

Bi-weekly bleach-spraying exercises is one way the Penal Debe Regional Corporation has been tackling COVID19.