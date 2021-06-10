The Ministry of Health's attempt to better manage the volume of persons seeking vaccination by introducing an alphabetical system did not go over as expected... as hundreds of persons were still turned away on Thursday, due to a limited amount of vaccines at the sites. Reporter Rynessa Cutting and Camerawoman Kerry Patrick visited sites under the NCRHA early Thursday morning.
DAY 1 OF ALPHABETICAL VACCINE SYSTEM, HUNDREDS TURNED AWAY
