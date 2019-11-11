The final candidate running for the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association Presidency has been confirmed. Standing TTFA President David John Williams has announced that he will be running for a second term in charge of the organisation. Monday, he named his list of accomplishment over the past four years which he felt will qualify him for re-election.

