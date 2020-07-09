A Tobago woman has succumbed to injuries she sustained when a gas cylinder exploded at her John Dial home on June 18th. Mona Walters passed away Thursday morning at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. The daughter of the deceased, who is in the U.S., is pleading to be allowed an exemption to come home. Elizabeth Williams has this report.

KPB: PNM FLYING IN SUPPORTERS

First major showing of the political parties took place in Moruga on Thursday, as the UNC's candidate opened her campaign office.

TT CONFIRMED TO HOST CPL

The Caribbean Premier League will be staged in Trinidad and Tobago. The confirmation was made by Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe in Tobago Thursday following Cabinet's approval.

BAR OWNERS PROTEST

A demonstration today by bar owners who want government to allow them more hours of operation.

The bar owners threatened legal action via a pre-action protocol letter as they say they are being unfairly punished.

CAR DEALERS HAVE TAX CONCERNS

The automotive dealers association says after five years it has never had a meeting with government, today the head of the association Visham Babwah wants to know, with an election coming what plans are in store for taxes on vehicles.