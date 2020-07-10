A Tobago woman has succumbed to injuries she sustained when a gas cylinder exploded at her John Dial home on June 18th. Mona Walters passed away Thursday morning at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. The daughter of the deceased, who is in the U.S., is pleading to be allowed an exemption to come home. Elizabeth Williams has this report.
DAUGHTER PLEADS FOR EXEMPTION
Elizabeth Williams
