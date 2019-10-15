Access to evidence-based information is crucial to an informed society, as well as the protection of a thriving democracy. This, from THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, as he spoke during day one of observances of Caribbean Statistics Day. The event took place at the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute on Tuesday. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Launch of Specialised TVET Centre

Launch of Specialised TVET Centre

Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET, is still overlooked and looked down upon, in favour of academia in Trinidad and Tobago. But in fact, all thriving economies have one thing in common - skilled labour.

Data for the Future

Data for the Future

Access to evidence-based information is crucial to an informed society, as well as the protection of a thriving democracy.