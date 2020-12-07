Disconnected, were you among the many persons across Trinidad and Tobago who were locked out of the world wide web on Monday? For hours you couldn't be reached by whatsapp, check your banking online or make an online purchase. Here's what happened.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An investigation has been launched by the Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited...
Supermarkets now have more leeway and they are happy about that. The round-the-clock opening hours seek to reduce human traffic in the COVID-19 setting.
The conversation surrounding men and how they manage their emotions continues to be critical, as innocent women are increasingly losing their lives at the hands of men.
Disconnected, were you among the many persons across Trinidad and Tobago who were locked out of the world wide web on Monday?
There's a new man at the helm of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League.