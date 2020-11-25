They say good managers are head hunted, when it comes to triathlon Derek Daniel could be the man to make all the difference. He’s been chosen to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Triathlon Federation over the next two years. The longstanding administrator says he's prepared a plan to stir interest in the sport of triathlon.

Fire Officers Upset

President of the First Divisional Fire Officers Association, David Thomas, is tonight telling TV6 NEWS, many fire officers in the country, are feeling frustrated and abandoned by the Ministry of National Security.

Devices Delayed For Tobago

A Trinidad based company was chosen, to supply devices for Tobago's children, through the Division of Education.

AG On Migrant Policy

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi sitting virtually with host of Morning Edition Fazeer Mohammed sought to address several topics of concern ranging from prison reform, anti-gang legislation...