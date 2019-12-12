One of the two bills that form part of the government's plan to decriminalize cannabis was passed in the parliament on Wednesday night.
The Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed with a number of late amendments. A couple of them were related to the issue of consumption in public spaces. The definition was changed to exclude private non-commercial spaces, while the fine for use in public spaces was softened.
As it relates to the expunging of records, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said people charged with possession of up to 60 grammes can ask for immediate dismissal.
And with concerns raised about the severity of fines for possession upwards of 60 grammes, the government opted for a more lenient approach. The Bill must now be passed in the senate, and assented to by the President to become law.
The Cannabis Control Bill 2019, which oversees regulation of the medicinal industry, was referred to a Joint Select Committee which will meet on February 29th, 2020.