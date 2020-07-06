Dancehall artiste killed Jul 6, 2020 Jul 6, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local Dance hall artiste Kyle Roberts, also known as Rebel Sixx, has been shot and killed. Reports say he died in a hail of gunfire at his home around midnight Sunday night Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Please bear with us, pleads Young Minister of National Security Stuart Young is satisfied that the country has returned to some level of normalcy and attributes this to the good work that has been done thus far. Roofs are being repaired in Tobago by a political party The Progressive Democratic Patriots have been on a drive to repair roofs across Tobago. What are the factors influencing your vote? It's going to be a tense five weeks to polling day. This is the summation of political analyst... 'I am going to sue Gary' Leader of the New National Vision Fuad Abu Bakr would be taking legal action against Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, after he was arrested following last Tuesday's unrest. Vehicle found abandoned, owner missing Joevon Innis has been missing for since June 30th and his family tells TV6 they are heartbroken and desperate for answers. Kings Wharf fishermen outraged by cancelled meeting King's Wharf Fishermen were left outraged today after they say a planned meeting with Udecott was cancelled at the last minute. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesBeyond The Tape : Monday 06th July 2020Nahkid Ready For Campaign, Jack Banned From Event?'I am going to sue Gary'A Balandra Covid patient is speaking outRoofs are being repaired in Tobago by a political partyMorning Edition July 6th 2020What are the factors influencing your vote?Beyond The Tape : Friday 03rd July 2020PNM Withdraws Candidate After His Anti-US RantWhy should the election date be a secret?