Damage In Tobago

A trail of destruction in Tobago, as the Tobago Emergency Management Agency was kept busy responding to more than eighty reports of areas impacted by the severe weather. One house collapsed in Belmont Road Mason Hall. Elizabeth Williams has been on the ground all day in Tobago and visited a number of affected families. She has this report.
Elizabeth Williams
Western Trinidad was subjected to heavy, prolonged rainfall. TV6 visited the Diego Martin and Chaguaramas areas,
Parts of Aranguez could not escape as today's heavy rainfall led to several homes being flooded out.
For most of us today, the threat to life and property came from above. But for those who live in Piparo, a threat also brewed from down below.
Many communities in South Trinidad were busy preparing for the impact Tropical Storm Karen could have brought.