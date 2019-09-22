Damage In Tobago

A trail of destruction in Tobago, as the Tobago Emergency Management Agency was kept busy responding to more than eighty reports of areas impacted by the severe weather. One house collapsed in Belmont Road Mason Hall. Elizabeth Williams has been on the ground all day in Tobago and visited a number of affected families. She has this report.

Many communities in South Trinidad were busy preparing for the impact Tropical Storm Karen could have brought.