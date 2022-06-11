A tropical wave passed through the country early on Saturday morning leaving some homes without roofs and instilling fears of disasters just waiting to happen. The Disaster Management Unit says it is concerned about the poor construction of some homes. Alicia Boucher tells us more.
DAMAGE CAUSED BY TROPICAL WAVE
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad-Bissessar is promising fair elections on…
A tropical wave passed through the country early on Saturday morning leaving some homes with…
A resident of Ganeesingh Street in Balmain, Couva is concerned as the area suffered from fla…
Amid Saturday's inclement weather, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris …
La Horquetta Rangers continued to display their dominance last evening with a 7-1 win over M…
T&T's students are not performing well compared to others across the globe.