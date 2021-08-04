While most of the country was largely unaffected by Tuesday's freak weather, a number of areas across three regional corporations suffered significant damage. TV6 cameraman Ryan Bascombe and reporter Rynessa Cutting visited some of the impacted areas on Wednesday, and were surprised at the extent of damage they found following the brief downpour on Tuesday.

