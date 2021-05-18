Senior Counsel Martin Daly is generally in support of the Emergency Powers Regulations, but he is of the opinion that the regulations still leave too much room for interpretation on one very contentious issue. Daly shared his concerns and recommendations on TV6's Morning Edition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daly Calls For Clarity On Police Rights Of Entry

Daly Calls For Clarity On Police Rights Of Entry

Senior Counsel Martin Daly is generally in support of the Emergency Powers Regulations, but he is of the opinion that the regulations still leave too much room for interpretation on one very contentious issue...

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

Three men -- including a Special Reserve Police officer, appear before the Scarborough Magistrates Court, charged in SEPARATE incidents.

And, four people are arrested in Oropune, as police recover a number of stolen items.

Children Upset No Internet

Children Upset No Internet

Some residents of Doctor Road Glamorgan are calling on TSTT to restore their internet service, especially for their children's online learning needs.