An outpouring of empathy and support for Joshua Faltine, also known as D Chow King, following what many have described as his unjust, although legal arrest last Saturday for illegal vending. TV6 caught up with Faltine at his new Eddie Hart location on Wednesday, after he was arrested and slapped with seven charges. Rynessa Cutting reports.

COME DOWN KAMLA

