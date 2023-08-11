In front of a sold out crowd at the National Aquatic Center, Nikoli Blackman and Zarek Wilson raised the roof at the Commonwealth Wealth Games. They reflected on their performances after finishing 1st and third in the 50 free final.
The Prime Minister says that while the Integrity Commission has submitted a list of suggested amendments since 2018 to the Integrity in Public Life Act, they are yet to be approved by the Parliament.
A 29-year old prisons officer identified as Shivon Childs reportedly used his service-issued firearm to harm himself fatally at his Maloney Gardens home early Thursday morning.
Reports say the incident happened around 12:45am.
Come August 14th, five parties will be in the running for the Port of Spain City Corporation, home to our capital city. But with perennial flooding issues, mounting crime and increasing divestment, will the City stay red, or are burgesses ready for a change?