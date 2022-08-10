CYCLISTS BACK AT IT

Trinidad and Tobago cyclists continued their hot streak on the international circuit today. The team of Zion Polido, Kwesi Browne and Nicholas Paul blazed away to grab the third qualifying spot in the team match sprint at the Pan American Championships in Lima Peru. They clocked a time of 44.58 seconds to finish behind leaders Canada and Colombia. The fastest four teams move on to the final. Here's how they got into the qualifiers.
