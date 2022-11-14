Well the curtains came down on the Caribbean Cycling Championships yesterday at the National Veldrome in Couva. It was an evening to remember for T&T's cyclists especially Kwesi Browne who sprinted away with three gold medals and one silver medal. He was second only to Jamol Eastmond who captured the elite men's elimination final.

