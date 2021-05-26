CXC examinations begin on Monday 28th June 2021.
Marlan Hopkinson has the details.
There has been quite a bit of controversy over the past couple days sparked by statements from the Prime Minister Rowley who accused the Opposition of paying for transportation and encouraging the public to gather for vigils ...amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
World Environment Day is fast approaching on June 5th, and the Ministry of Planning and Development in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, continues to work to mitigate the impact of climate change...
Large restaurants providing prepared meals to supermarkets for sale is causing the Government some concern as it says this is adding to additional customer traffic at those supermarkets, as it wants less movement of people during the State of Emergency.
After a public to and fro between the North-Central RHA and medical staff over their rotation, a group of eleven senior doctors has penned a letter of concern to the Board.