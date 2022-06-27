Many of us have seen videos all over social media of thieves cutting and carting away copper cables. Most recently Amalgamated Security was forced to clear the air after some of its officers were captured on video and accused of stealing cables, when they were in fact attempting to secure the said cables from theft. But according to the Communication Workers' Union, both TSTT and Amalgamated have questions to answer in light of another video which has surfaced, this time from within a scrap yard. Rynessa Cutting reports.
CWU: WHY AMALGAMATED IN SCRAP IRON YARD?
Rynessa Cutting
