Earlier, hours before the meeting, Secretary General of the Communication Workers Union Clyde Elder argued on the TV6 Morning Edition that today's discussions between government and the labour movement would serve no real purpose. Nicole M Romany picks up the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CMO Gives Guidelines

CMO Gives Guidelines

It may have come as good news to many that T&T is now allowing any WHO-approved vaccine …

Pile Up Of Bodies

Pile Up Of Bodies

Confirmation of a pile-up of bodies at the Scarborough General Hospital Mortuary. This from …