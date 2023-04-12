The Communications Workers Union does not represent the majority of Digicel workers, and as such does not speak on their behalf. However, the Union says it has been observing what has been taking place surrounding the retrenchment of Digicel workers, and the company is being accused of breaking the law. Alicia Boucher has the details from Morning Edition.

