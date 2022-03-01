The Communications Workers Union says the government's decision to wind up the Education Facilities Company Limited has placed forty-one employees and their families on the breadline. The CWU is calling on the government to do what is right and pay the workers severance benefit, in addition to settling outstanding salaries. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
CWU CALLS FOR EFCL SEVERANCE PAY
Alicia Boucher
