The Supermarkets Association is pleading with members of the public to not only adhere to COVID-19 measures, but to respect the direction of grocery staff. This, as some customers have reportedly gotten abusive with grocery workers who were simply trying to enforce the regulations. The Association President was among business guests on our Morning Edition programme. Rynessa Cutting reports.

Kamla Tells Rowley Go To Hell

Opposition leader Kamal Persad Bissessar responds to the Prime Minister's remarks linking the UNC's members to whore houses in south Trinidad.

KPB: Gov’t Operating By Vaps

A call on Government to provide a full audit of funds used for COVID relief and for loan deferral and debt relief during this recent wave.

Gonzales On SSFL

New Secondary Schools Football League President Marere Gonzalesas says that having a 2021 season is high on the agenda for his executive.