The Supermarkets Association is pleading with members of the public to not only adhere to COVID-19 measures, but to respect the direction of grocery staff. This, as some customers have reportedly gotten abusive with grocery workers who were simply trying to enforce the regulations. The Association President was among business guests on our Morning Edition programme. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Customers Abusing Grocery Workers Over COVID Regulations
Rynessa Cutting
We have covered the economic and health impact of the pandemic but now let's focus on the social and mental implications.
