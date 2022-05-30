Have you ever tried curry channa ice-cream? Well today was a good day to try it. Just in time for Indian Arrival Day, we caught up with Jimmy Sylvester of Zib's Homemade Ice Cream. Elizabeth Williams sampled the ice cream and has this report.

