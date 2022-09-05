It's not something you'd see every day, rival politicians standing side by side to be blessed by religious leaders, it happened in celebration of the Curepe Pentecostal Church's 75th anniversary.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Council members and residents of the Penal Debe regional Corporation took to protest action …
It's not something you'd see every day, rival politicians standing side by side to be blesse…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Bridget’s Dad Was In The Dark About Kalonji
- Beyond the Tape Monday 5th August 2022
- Morning Edition: 5th September 2022
- $100 M TO START UP NEW STATE ROAD COMPANY
- Beyond the Tape Friday 2nd September 2022
- BP'S JOE DOUGLAS RIG ARRIVES
- $200 M SPECIAL PAYMENT FOR PUBLIC HEALTH WORKERS
- EDUCATION SECRETARY SAYS SORRY
- NEW PLACE FOR HOMELESS COMING
- Fire At 2001 Plaza In Chaguanas