The Curepe Interchange is open to vehicular traffic in all directions. But motorists may still experience some measure of inconvenience, as work on the massive project is still underway. Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan expects full completion of the interchange in two weeks-time. Alicia Boucher has the details.

As doctors suspect a serious COVID related condition in children to be emerging, the World Health Organisation is asking clinicians across the world to be on the lookout for Children presenting with inflammatory like symptoms.

The National Security Minster on Wednesday announced the cost of the contract for the supply and maintenance of the ankle bracelet system meant to track some of those out on bail and help prevent domestic violence.

Indiscriminate bulldozing in the Ecclesville Forest reserve has been going on for years.