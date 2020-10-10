Cultural Send Off For Sprangalang

Son of the soil and national icon Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall, was cremated today following a service at Belgrove's Funeral Home, which was televised live on TTT. His final hurrah was attended in-person and virtually, by several stalwarts of the creative industry, such as Singing Sandra, Cro-Cro and Brother Resistance as well as the Minister of Culture who vowed to never let another cultural icon, die unappreciated. Rynessa Cutting reports.

