Son of the soil and national icon Dennis "Sprangalang" Hall, was cremated today following a service at Belgrove's Funeral Home, which was televised live on TTT. His final hurrah was attended in-person and virtually, by several stalwarts of the creative industry, such as Singing Sandra, Cro-Cro and Brother Resistance as well as the Minister of Culture who vowed to never let another cultural icon, die unappreciated. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Cultural Send Off For Sprangalang
Rynessa Cutting
