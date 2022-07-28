The Central Statistical Office is to get a much-needed boost, courtesy the United Nation's Joint SDG Fund. At a ceremony last evening, Fund representatives noted the major shortcomings in our existing data systems - gaps which the project aims to close within the next 18 months. Rynessa Cutting reports.

