The return of the cruiseship season in Tobago, augers well for the tourism industry and for Tobago's economy. This from Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris, as the island welcomed the Silver Moon cruiseliner, at the Scarborough port.
CRUISESHIP SEASON REOPENS IN TOBAGO
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The return of the cruiseship season in Tobago, augers well for the tourism industry and for Tobago's economy. This from Tourism Secretary Tashia Burris, as the island welcomed the Silver Moon cruiseliner, at the Scarborough port.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he warned the country about the embarrassment Jack Warner would bring this country many years ago.
Speaking at the PNM’s women’s league annual general meeting in San Fernando this afternoon, Dr Rowley spoke briefly about Warner.
His comments come days after the Privy Council ruled that former FIFA VP Warner can be extradited to the US to face fraud related charges in that country.
A former opposition senator is calling for more resources to improve the state’s witness protection programme.
According to attorney Sean Sobers , the system is poorly managed and the fact that state witnesses continue to be killed is worrisome.
Sobers was speaking during the UNC’s weekly media conference today.
A walkathon and health fair was hosted at the Queens Park Savannah this morning by the Minis…
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is not at all happy with the state of some of Tobago's secu…
A family of four is homeless tonight after a fire gutted their Woodland home this morning. N…